Ed Miliband is finally sanctioning Israeli settlers. Why has it taken so long and why delay action asks Caitlin Barr?

Ed Miliband has announced a tougher approach to illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. It is a welcome move, but why has it taken so long for Britain to do anything meaningful?

The package goes further than sanctioning individual settlers. The government plans to ban imports of goods produced in illegal settlements, introduce sanctions against companies and individuals providing services that support settlement expansion, and prohibit the advertising or promotion of settlement land and property in the UK. That includes businesses involved in construction, infrastructure, financing and real estate. Five more extremist settlers accused of supporting or inciting violence against Palestinian communities have also been sanctioned.

Miliband was unusually direct in his statement to Parliament. “Settlements are illegal. They should not be promoted in our country,” he said. He also warned those financing or facilitating their expansion that they would face “the full force of UK sanctions”.

This is welcome news, but Palestinians have spent years watching settlements expand, homes demolished and communities driven from their land while successive British governments condemned the settlements and carried on largely as before.

The government has now concluded that Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian territory is unlawful, in line with the International Court of Justice’s 2024 advisory opinion. Yet it has taken years of campaigning and growing international pressure for Britain to move towards restricting its own economic involvement.

Miliband himself acknowledged that the government needed to change direction. He described the wider situation in Gaza as a “stain on the conscience of the world” and said he did not believe British people wanted the UK “supporting the occupation” by accepting settlement products in shops and supermarkets. He is right. But if the occupation is unlawful, why has it taken a political crisis to prompt action?

The urgency is particularly clear over the proposed E1 settlement development, which risks cutting across the West Bank and separating it from East Jerusalem. It would make an already difficult prospect (a viable Palestinian state) even harder to achieve. Miliband has called the project, which would see over 1,200 homes built, “the crossing of a long-standing red line”.

There are important limits to what has been announced. The new settlement sanctions regime is expected to take six to nine months to come into force. The government says the measures target settlements and their expansion, not Israel as a whole, and it intends to maintain trade with Israel within its pre-1967 borders. Miliband also announced that Britain would refuse arms export licences for weapons and other exports that materially contribute to the occupation.

These distinctions matter. So does enforcement. A ban that businesses can sidestep, or sanctions that arrive after further land has been seized, will do little to protect Palestinians.

Palestinians cannot afford for this to become another announcement that sounds good in Westminster but changes very little on the ground. Miliband has taken a step in the right direction, and now the government needs to prove it means it.